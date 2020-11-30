Kate Moss Celebrates 28th Anniversary Of British Vogue Debut With Two Special Covers

Kate Moss is once again proving herself to be Kate the Great.

Twenty-eight years after the supermodel, 46, landed her first British Vogue cover, she is once again gracing the cover, or rather covers of the UK version of the fashion Bible. The magazine has unveiled two special covers with Kate as the star of its January 2021 issue.

RELATED: Kate Moss Donated Her Leopard-Print Coat To Charity Auction Benefiting COVID-19 Relief

Lensed by Mert & Marcus, Kate exudes a timeless beauty and sense of chic which is perhaps exactly what we need as we head into the New Year.

Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott / British Vogue — Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott / British Vogue

British Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful, spoke of the change this last year has brought to British Vogue, saying, “2020 was a year of reckoning, and saw a series of firsts for the magazine. From covers honouring the key workers who kept the country stable during its first coronavirus lockdown to our oldest cover star (Judi Dench, resplendent at 85) and a 14-cover edition by Britain’s leading artists on the theme of Reset, it was a time for new ways to inspire.”

RELATED: Kate Moss’ Most Memorable Looks

Enninful added, “It was a vital year for social justice movements, too, and for September we turned our attention to activism, photographing some 40 change-makers who faced the noise of a divided word and stood up to make a difference. Safe to say, it was a year of rethinking here at Vogue, just as it has been for everyone.”

Photo: Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott / British Vogue — Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott / British Vogue

Enninful went on to say that, given the ups and downs of 2020, 2021 is likely to be “unpredictable.” However, he added one caveat: “I can say this much with certainty – there will always be Kate Moss. Almost 28 years since her Vogue debut, Kate’s eternal chic once again finds its way onto our cover this month – a fact I find both thrilling and deeply comforting.”

Moss has racked up a total of 43 British Vogue covers since her start in 1993.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Moss also fielded 28 questions from famous friends and family, including one from daughter Lila Grace, 18, which you can watch below.

Read the full feature in the January/February 2021 issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands Friday, Dec. 4.