‘Bachelorette’ Star Trista Sutter Reveals Husband Ryan Sutter Suffering Mysterious Illness

Trista and Ryan Sutter are searching for a diagnosis.

Over the weekend, the star of “The Bachelorette” posted a photo of her husband on Instagram, along with a lengthy update revealing he has been suffering from a mystery outlet.

“This week is usually one of my favourites. Creating memories with family, honouring traditions, filling our bellies with the tastiest of treats, and recognizing our blessings,” she wrote. “I wrote a book on gratitude after all. It’s for that reason, though, that I haven’t posted. I know I should be thankful, but I don’t want to be fake. And, I’m struggling. This guy… my rock, my best friend, my hero, my love… is struggling. Not everyday, and not to the point that he can’t work or cook or exercise or be with family, but enough. We’ve been struggling for months. Struggling to get answers.”

“And this week, we got an answer that would normally be the best answer of all good answers. We found out that Ryan doesn’t have cancer. A HUGE relief… without a doubt, especially after fighting to find a doctor to take symptoms that lined up with lymphoma seriously and advocating for the scans to rule it out. But part of us was wanting a diagnosis. Wanting to be able to fight for him to be cured instead of fighting for an answer. How messed up is that? Don’t worry, I know. It’s messed up,” Trista continued.

“But, that’s where we are. In a holding pattern of not knowing. And believe me… I know it could be worse, so for that, I am thankful. Thankful to not have to be separated from a loved one who is dying due to COVID. Thankful to not have 2 children with a cancer diagnosis,” she added. “Thankful to have each other and health insurance and jobs and a home and food on the table and healthy family members and all the things that make this life struggle-free. But if I’m not posting or answering emails or emotional or disconnected, please remember that everyone is struggling in some way, behind closed doors.”

Finally, Trista said, “We are young-ish and blessed, but not immune. We lived a fairy tale on TV and have a great life for all intents and purposes, but answers would be nice. So, I’m going to keep praying for answers and am hopeful that if you are the praying type, that you’ll think of Ryan when the time comes to send up a message. 🙏🏼❤️”