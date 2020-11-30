Rosario Dawson Addresses ‘Mandalorian’ Casting Backlash Following Anti-Trans Lawsuit

Rosario Dawson admits she understands “Star Wars” fans’ apprehension of her new role on “The Mandalorian”.

The backlash of the actress’ casting comes after the star and her family were sued over an alleged transphobic assault. According to TMZ, Dedrek Finley filed a lawsuit last year claiming that Rosario and her family allegedly used the wrong pronouns after he came out. Dedrek also claims that things once got physical between him and Rosario‘s mother.

While Dawson has previously called the accusations “baseless,” she opened up about the matter with Vanity Fair following her debut on the hit Disney+ series as the fan favourite Ahsoka Tano.

“Well, firstly, I just want to say I understand… why people were concerned, and are concerned. I would be, too, if I heard some of those claims,” Dawson told the outlet. “But I mean, as we’re seeing right now in these past months, and just recently actually, the truth is coming out. Every single claim of discrimination has been dismissed by the person who made them, and as you’ve said, the fact that this is coming from someone I’ve known since I was a teenager, the better part of my life, and who my family was trying to help as we have many times in the past, it really just makes me sad. But I still have a great empathy for him.”

According to Vanity Fair, 18 of the 20 claims that were made against Dawson and her family were “withdrawn voluntarily without a settlement.” The accuser’s lawyer also left the case. Now, only two counts remain, both of which involve an alleged physical altercation between the family friend and Dawson’s mother.

“The reason that all of the discrimination claims were dropped is because they didn’t happen,” she continued. “I was raised in a very inclusive and loving way, and that’s how I’ve lived my entire life. I’ve always used my voice to fight for, lift up and empower the LGBTQA community, and use my platform to channel trans voices, in fiction and nonfiction work that I’ve produced and directed. So I feel the record is really clear.”

“The Mandalorian” debuts new episodes every Friday on Disney+.