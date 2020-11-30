Zendaya Shares First Trailer For ‘Euphoria’ Special Episode Coming In December

The wait for more “Euphoria” is almost over.

On Monday, Zendaya tweeted the trailer for a “special episode” of the HBO series. Titled “Part 1: Rue”, the actress will return to her role as troubled teen Rue. Earlier this year, the 24-year-old won an Emmy for the role, making history as the youngest woman ever to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Airing on Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. ET, “Part 1: Rue” is one of two special episodes that will serve as a bridge between seasons one and two, picking up in the aftermath of the season finale. The cast was in the middle of table reads for season two when production was put on hold due to the pandemic. However, the new special episodes were filmed under strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Rue: Part 1 December 6th 9pm pic.twitter.com/HH0LwNLlAR — Zendaya (@Zendaya) November 30, 2020

The episode will reportedly follow Rue as she celebrates the holidays and will also feature Colman Domingo and Hunter Schafer, who appeared in season one.

Zendaya previously talked about the possibility of standalone episodes to help bridge the two seasons.

“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe,” she said during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” back in August. “So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don’t know, give people something.”

The actress teased the standalone specials on Instagram last week. HBO has not yet announced an airdate for the second special episode at this time.