Hugh Jackman Shares Tender Birthday Tribute To ‘Incredible’ Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman wants the world to know just how “incredible” his wife is on her special day.

The “Greatest Showman” star took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt birthday message in honour of his beloved other-half, Deborra-Lee Furness.

“Happy birthday to my incredible wife,” wrote the Australian actor alongside a photograph of Furness blowing out candles on her cake.

“Your courage, wit, open heartedness, loyalty, creativity, joie de vivre, cheekiness and spontaneity inspire me every day,” he continued. “I love you so much more than any caption can convey.”

Jackman and Furness live in New York with their two adopted children, Oscar, 20, and Ava, 15.

The pair tied the knot in 1996 after initially meeting on the set of Aussie TV series, “Correlli”.

Jackman and Furness previously revealed how Rolling Stones star, Mick Jagger, became a part of their first date.

Appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, Jackman explained how “Deb got a phone call halfway through dinner,” and after a brief conversation, told him, “Mick Jagger’s in a limo outside your house, and wants to go and party with me.”

Furness clarified: “My girlfriend wanted me to come party with Mick Jagger.”

“She goes, ‘You can tell Mick I’m having dinner with Hugh Jackman.’ I went, ‘whoa,’” said Jackman.

“That’s a keeper,” said Fallon.