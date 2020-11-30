Ryan Reynolds Shares First Look At Vancouver Filmed ‘The Adam Project’

Ryan Reynolds is giving fans the first look at his new movie “The Adam Project”.

The Shawn Levy-directed film is about a man (Reynolds) who travels back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self (Walker Scobell). But the star studded cast also includes Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner as Reynolds’ parents and Zoe Saldana as his fighter pilot wife.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds Responds To Petition Calling For A Vancouver Street To Be Named After Him

Reynolds and Levy previously teamed up on “Free Guy” together.

“Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect,” Reynolds tweeted, alongside the pictures.

Finished our first week on The Adam Project. In addition to taking these two photos, @netflix will be happy to know we also shot some of the film. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach and director, @ShawnLevyDirect. pic.twitter.com/9fb3Qalf0J — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 29, 2020

Ruffalo also expressed his excitement about joining the movie which is filming in Vancouver.

“So excited to be a part of this already amazing cast and boss around my son, @VancityReynolds,” he wrote.

So excited to be a part of this already amazing cast and boss around my son, @VancityReynolds 😘 https://t.co/36hKktDRbQ — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 23, 2020

RELATED: Hugh Jackman Enlists Ryan Reynolds’ Mom To Up The Ante In Their Holiday Giving Competition

The Netflix movie does not yet have a release date.