Carrie Underwood Announces ‘My Gift’ Christmas Special With HBO Max

Carrie Underwood is giving fans the gift of music this holiday season.

The “Before He Cheats” singer will perform every song from her newest album, My Gift, during a spectacular HBO Max Christmas special.

RELATED: Carrie Underwood And John Legend Debut ‘Hallelujah’ Music Video

Join me beginning Dec 3 as I bring the music from #MyGift to life by performing the entire album with a full orchestra, choir, and a few surprises, on my new @hbomax Christmas special! I’m so proud of how this turned out and cannot wait for you to see it! #MyGiftHBOMax 🎁✨ pic.twitter.com/7nRmK5BkRo — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 30, 2020

Underwood took to Twitter to make the announcement on Monday.

“Join me beginning Dec 3 as I bring the music from #MyGift to life by performing the entire album with a full orchestra, choir, and a few surprises, on my new @hbomax Christmas special!” she said. “I’m so proud of how this turned out and cannot wait for you to see it!”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Recalls The Time She Signed An Autograph As Carrie Underwood

John Legend is among the guest-stars who will take part in the glittering TV special.

“For Christmas, I feel like it was always about just us being together,” says Underwood in the trailer. “More than anything, I wanted to make this album. It’s full of so much love and so much heart and we wanted to bring it to life in a visual way. I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Is Struggling To Find The Halloween Costume That Her Son Wants

“My Gift: a Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood” arrives on HBO Max from Dec. 3.

Her holiday album, My Gift, is out now.