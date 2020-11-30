Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Posts Sweet Photo On 7th Anniversary Of His Death

Meadow Walker is remembering her dad seven years on from his shocking and tragic passing.

Paul Walker’s only child took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartwarming and candid snap of her as a little girl asleep with her dad.

Meadow captioned the photo, “a silly day to remember in sadness. today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping.”

Walked died in a car crash in Valencia, Cali. in 2013 just days after Meadow celebrated her 15th birthday. He would have turned 47 last September.

Some of Walker’s “Fast and Furious” co-stars have commented on Meadow’s post, sending love and condolences. Tyrese wrote, “We love you Meadow! We love you and miss your father everyday……. Prayers love and light to you angel….. I know none of this has been easy especially days like this….. -Uncle Ty.”

Nathalie Emanuel added, “We miss him so much. Of all the things he gave to the world……. You are the most beautiful of them all!”