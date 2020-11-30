Buckingham Palace Staffer Admits To Stealing Queen Elizabeth’s Things And Selling Them On eBay

A Buckingham Palace staffer has come forward, admitting that he has stolen items from Queen Elizabeth II and has been selling them on eBay.

According to the BBC, Adamo Canto, a catering assistant, pleaded guilty to three counts of theft between November 2019 and August 2020 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

The report states Canto swiped a “significant quantity” of items, which police found at his quarters at the palace. The items included signed official photographs of Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, a Companion of Bath medal belonging to the Master of the Household, Vice Admiral Master Tony Johnstone-Burt, and a royal state banquet photo album of President Donald Trump‘s visit to the U.K.

BBC says the stolen goods are worth between $13,000 and $135,000 total. The 37 items Canto listed on eBay were sold “well under” their value. Canto reportedly earned a total of $10,000.

Canto has been released on bail but is facing a possible jail sentence.