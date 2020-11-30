‘The Bachelor”s Taylor Nolan Accuses Arie Luyendyk Jr. Of ‘Sex Shaming’ Her

Taylor Nolan has taken to Instagram to publicly call out Arie Luyendyk Jr. in a heated 12-minute long video.

Nolan, who starred in season 21 of “The Bachelor”, accused the season 22 Bachelor of “sex shaming her” after an argument over politics.

The disagreement began after Nolan slammed the auto racing driver for posting Instagram polls on the night of the 2020 elections.

“I get it’s hard for white men, specifically, to understand their privilege … because y’all really benefit from upholding white supremacy, s**t ya made it!” she wrote in the caption. “So when someone, especially a BIPOC woman, asks for accountability or calls into question your problematic or harmful ‘opinions’ you’re quick to belittle, shame, and deflect. It feels threatening, and how dare I?! You want to put them back in place, make us be ‘classy’ for you. Well, sorry, I don’t exist to be classy for you. And I won’t be small or ashamed of who I am or what I do. Reacting to accountability, as if it’s a form of oppression, with childish bullying, sex-shaming, and belittling is sad, shows all your privilege, and it DON’T work here.”

Speaking during the video, the sex therapist asked, “What is up with all these Bachelor white dudes posting polls to see how people are going to vote on s**t like abortion and the president and climate change like it’s some kind of funny game?”

Explaining the incident which caused her to feel “sex-shamed” by Luyendyk Jr., Nolan recalled, “I posted a partnership for a pleasure sleeve for penises over two weeks after the election. Six days after that was posted (the night before f**kery Thanksgiving) this comment was posted.”

The comment in question read, “Love how you came after me for posting an election poll but you’re advertising masturbation pads or whatever he [SIC] hell this is … classy.”

Responding in her video, Nolan blasted, “This is part of what I do for my job, I do partnerships on Instagram. I also work as a sex therapist. I’m a licensed psychotherapist and I’m in school getting my PHD in clinical sexology. So. this is the post that he feels is something that he can put me down with.

She continued, “That it’s laughable. … [It’s] sex-shaming and sex negativity, which this is not a space for. Y’all know that I don’t play with that s**t. My whole passion and job, literally that I’ve chosen, is to fight against that.”

Nolan added, “This isn’t just a regular post of me talking about sex toys or sex in general. This is a post specific that is a partnership post, that could hit me in my income, that could hit me in my ability to do partnerships, that there’s specific shaming in how I’m making my money, which mind you is really no different than how he’s making his money. Mine just maybe has a little more impact for people than his does.”

ET Canada has put in a request for comment from Luyendyk Jr.’s rep.