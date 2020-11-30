‘Alien’ TV Series From ‘Fargo’ Creator Noah Hawley On Pause

It looks like it may take a little longer for the “Alien” franchise to make its way to the small screen.

In a new interview with Deadline, “Fargo” creator Noah Hawley reveals that his long-awaited TV take on “Alien” remains stuck in a development no man’s land.

Hawley was discussing the season four finale of “Fargo” when he was asked if he was still involved with the “Alien” miniseries.

“I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years back. And I have not in the last few weeks been having those conversations about it,” he said. “But I know that like any studio that there’s a great desire to make the most of one’s library so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something like that.”

Pressed to clarify his involvement in a potential series, Hawley responded, “I have conversations from time to time but I’m not committed.”

The news will come as a disappointment to “Alien” franchise fans who first grew excited at the news of a Hawley-helmed TV series back in 2019.