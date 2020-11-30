Queen Elizabeth Hiring New Personal Assistant, See The Job Listing

Queen Elizabeth II is looking for a new personal assistant.

According to a new job listing on LinkedIn, Buckingham Palace is seeking to hire a personal assistant within the private secretary’s office.

The position is a fixed term contract for two years, starting in January 2021, and will involve travel.

The palace wants a “highly experienced PA” with “superb interpersonal and communication skills.”

“With a proactive approach, you’ll work efficiently with initiative and minimal direction, remaining calm and organised even when under pressure,” the advert says, adding that duties will include coordinating diaries, meetings and appointments and “assisting with the efficient coordination of Government duty, liaising with stakeholders in the UK, Realms and Commonwealth to draft letters and other material”.

A royal assitant can make up to $60,000 CAD (£35,000) a year.

The royals travel a lot as a part of their duties, in recent years Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have travelled to Pakistan, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Poland and Canada, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji and Africa before leaving their roles as working royals.

Read the entire job listing here.