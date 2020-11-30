Ross Matthews Showcases Results Of 50 Pound Weight Loss

Ross Matthews is proudly debuting the results of his incredible 50 pound weight loss.

The “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” judge took to Instagram on Sunday to show fans his new transformation.

Sharing a photograph in which he could be seen smiling broadly, Matthews wrote, “Breaking the pattern. 50lbs down today from my height in early June when I decided to reclaim my health after my mom died (70lbs down from my all-time). I will always be a work in progress.”

He continued, “I may mess up again. I dunno. All I know is that I’m very grateful. And very happy. On we go… .”

Matthews later took to his Instagram Stories to thank fans for their kind messages of support. He wrote, “Reading all your love on my post about my health. Thank you!”

The former “Hello Ross” presenter has been committed to his weight loss journey since the death of his mother back in May.

Taking to Instagram at the time of her passing, he said, “In her 69 years, my mom made colours more vibrant, made food more delicious and laughed with big-hearted, knee-slapping gusto. She made life better. I hope — no, I know — that her spirit lives within me and I will spend the rest of my life trying to be as good as she was, as kind as she was and authentic as she was.”