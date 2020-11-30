Longtime Friends Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Dating

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have found romance this year.

The Fenty founder split from her boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January and was spotted getting cosy with her longtime friend right after the breakup, but an insider at the time said they were “just having fun.”

Fast forward nearly 12 months later and things seem to have worked themself out.

RELATED: Rihanna Joins Forbes List Of America’s Richest Self-Made Women

Page Six first reported that the two were dining together over the weekend at Beatrice Inn in New York. People later confirmed the news.

Perhaps it was all the time working together on Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign that caused the two to grow close. In July, A$AP was featured in her campaign and helped her out on the press circuit.

In a video for Vogue, the two answered questions about their skincare routines.

“My skin type is just as complicated as men are,” Rihanna joked in the video. “Y’all always try to say women are complicated [but] it’s y’all!”

RELATED: Rihanna Rocks Kobe Bryant Jersey And Sings ‘We Are The Champions’ In Celebration Of Lakers’ 2020 Championship Win

The two also filmed another clip for GQ where A$AP sweetly teased RiRi.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofin’ off and laughing the whole time. Like this s**t is comedy,” he said. “That’s the hardest part. You know, people be so cool it’s hard not to, not to laugh. That’s all. But it was fun. The hardest part is not having too much fun. You just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.”

Apart from recent work, A$AP opened for Rihanna in 2013 during the U.S. Diamonds World Tour and collaborated on “Cockiness”.