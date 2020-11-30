Lilly Singh, Jon Batiste & More Stars Using Instagram Live To Raise Funds On Giving Tuesday

Celebrities and creators are using their platforms to give back to those who need it most this holiday season.

Lilly Singh and Jon Batiste are among the stars who will use Instagram Live to raise vital funds for worthy organizations on Giving Tuesday.

Singh will use the Live Donations tool on Instagram on Dec. 1 to represent an organization that is close to her heart.

The “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” host is raising money for the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Program, which supports youth education in Africa.

Meanwhile, Batiste will be going live for Son of a Saint, an organization which supports boys growing up without a father in New Orleans through mentorship, education, cultural enrichment and camaraderie.

Other figures who will also go live include dancer Nia Sioux, TikTok star Cristian Dennis and actress Liza Koshy.

You too can raise money on Instagram Live with 100% of the money raised going directly to the nonprofit of your choice.

To use Live Donations, tap the camera in the top left of Feed or swipe right in Feed. Tap Live at the bottom of the screen, select Fundraiser and choose a nonprofit to support.

Once you begin your Live broadcast, you can see how many people are supporting your fundraiser and the amount of money raised in real time. Tap View to see a breakdown of your donors and individual contributions. You can even thank them in real time by tapping Wave.