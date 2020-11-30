Millie Bobby Brown Breaks Down While Talking About Being Harassed While Christmas Shopping

Millie Bobby Brown was harassed while Christmas shopping and the young star is addressing her fans over the alleged encounter.

The “Stranger Things” star posted a since-deleted video where, through tears, she said a young fan asked her to take a video, but when Brown said no, the girl filmed her anyways.

“I’m a human being,” Brown, 16, said. “it just makes me upset when people try to push the boundary.”

Brown explained that she would have been okay with a picture, but didn’t want a video taken.

“I’m making this video to say, you have to show more respect for others. No matter who they are or what they do, show respect,” Brown said.

She added, “I am totally fine now. But was emotional in the moment because I felt uncomfortable and disrespected. It is important to set your boundaries and to speak up. I love you guys. Be kind to one another!”

what did millie bobby brown ever do to deserve this pic.twitter.com/GUDaxlM1Tw — niamh ☽ (@reddi3s) November 30, 2020

