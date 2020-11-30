BTS Brings Christmas Spirit To The ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

BTS is granting all your Christmas wishes.

The global superstars stopped by the “Disney Holiday Singalong” to perform “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”.

Getting in the spirit, the boys were dressed in holiday wear amid a glitzy and cosy festive setting.

RELATED: BTS’ ‘Be’ Debuts At No. 1 On The Billboard 200

Forgoing their traditionally precision choreography, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM and J-Hope, looked like they were having the time of their lives. Suga was still missing as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

ABC also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of what went into BTS’ performance.

RELATED: BTS Members React To Grammy Nomination: ‘My Nostrils Were Saying What I Was Feeling’

Other acts during the “Disney Holiday Singalong” include Katy Perry, Kerry Washington and Pink.