Michael Bublé Joined By Wife Luisana And Kids For Adorable ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’ Performance

The Bublés are helping everyone to get into the Christmas spirit this year.

Michael Bublé stopped by “The Disney Holiday Singalong” to deliver a very special rendition of Bing Crosby’s 1945 classic, “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”.

Joining the singer beside an open fire was his wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their three adorable children – Noah, 7, Elias, 4, and Vida, 2.

The kids could be seen adding decorations to a Christmas tree before joining in with their dad to help finish the song off with a bang.

After several “Disney Family Singalongs” at the start of the pandemic, the fan-favourite special is back once again with a holiday twist.

Celebs including BTS, Katy Perry and Ciara delivered their best renditions of holiday songs during the special, which also saw Disney on Broadway make its return to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March.

Members from the Broadway casts of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin”, and North American Touring companies of “Frozen” will perform a special rendition of “Let It Go”.

The one-hour musical event included animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.

See the list of performances below.

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

Pink – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” also raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it’s needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.

Ryan Seacrest returned to host “The Disney Holiday Singalong” on Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.