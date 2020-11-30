Derek And Julianne Hough Deliver Show Stopping Performances On ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’

The Houghs made their mark on Monday night’s “Disney Holiday Singalong” thanks to two electrifying performances.

Derek Hough was joined by girlfriend, Hayley Erbert, for an incredible showcase of ballroom dance set to “Jingle Bells” and “Hey Santa”.

The spectacular performance came complete with dangerous lifts, costume changes and even a little Disney magic.

For her turn in the spotlight, Derek’s younger sister, Julianne, lent her glittering vocals to “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”.

The “Safe Haven” star shared the stage with a bunch of animated dwarfs from Disney’s 1937 classic, “Snow White”.

After several “Disney Family Singalongs” at the start of the pandemic, the fan-favourite special is back once again with a holiday twist.

Celebs including BTS, Katy Perry and Ciara delivered their best renditions of holiday songs during the special, which also saw Disney on Broadway make its return to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March.

See the list of performances below.

Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”

BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”

Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”

Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”

Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”

Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”

Pink – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”

Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” also raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it’s needed the most in our communities. Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.

Ryan Seacrest returned to host “The Disney Holiday Singalong” on Monday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.