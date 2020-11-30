The Weeknd Helps Chrissy Teigen Name His Song After She Goes ‘Bonkers’

By Jamie Samhan.

CPImages

For those who have “gone bonkers” trying to figure out the name of a song, Chrissy Teigen knows what you are going through.

On Sunday, the mom and Cravings cookbook author took to Twitter after hearing a song she couldn’t name.

“Going bonkers trying to figure out a song I just heard twice the morning on the radio. Sounded like The Weeknd but cannot finddddddddd on iTunes. GOING CRAZY,” she tweeted.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Receives Overwhelming Support After Saying Formula Feeding Needs To Be Normalized

Then adding in additional tweets, “I have listened to I THINK every weeknd song for a few seconds to try to figure out, to the point where I forget what the song I’m looking for even sounds like AND AM DOUBTING IT’S THE WEEKND AHHHHHH. Then it played AGAIN as we were going into a parking garage and stopped before we could Shazam. Phew, the anguish.”

RELATED: Drake Defends The Weeknd After Grammys Snub

But unlike most of us, The Weeknd actually responded with the answer.

“Was it save your tears?” he asked. And sure enough, it was, which caused them both to celebrate.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP