Kelsea Ballerini Puts Unique Spin On ‘Santa Baby’ For ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Kelsea Ballerini put a country twist on a Christmas classic during this year’s “CMA Country Christmas”.

The 27-year-old singer delivered her own unique rendition of “Santa Baby” during the show on Monday, Nov. 30.

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini Calls Out People Speculating Whether She’s Pregnant (Spoiler: She’s Not)

Ballerini donned a crimson coloured dress with matching lipstick for the sultry performance, which was filmed last September due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Shania Twain Teams Up With Kelsea Ballerini For ‘Hole In The Bottle’ Remix

This year’s performers also included Gabby Barrett, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker with Lindsey Stirling singing some favourite yuletide tunes.

Not only did Rhett perform, but he and his wife, Lauren Akins, also made their hosting debut, with daughters, Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 3, and Lennon Love, 9 months, making special appearances.

RELATED: ‘The Undoing’ Finale Leaves Viewers In Shock As Elena Alves’s Killer Is Finally Revealed — Kelsea Ballerini, Megyn Kelly & More React

“The idea for this year’s show was to do a throwback of the great Christmas specials of the 1960s and 1970s,” Robert Deaton, “CMA Country Christmas”’s executive producer said in a statement.

“Andy Williams, Perry Como, Bing Crosby, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra all had classic Christmas specials where the viewer was invited into the homes of the host to celebrate the holiday like a best friend coming to visit. That was what we wanted to create for this year’s show. Instead of a big flashy production, we took a page from those iconic specials to say, ‘Come relax, and let’s celebrate the holidays together.’”