Pink Joined By Daughter Willow For ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

Turns out Pink’s daughter, Willow, has inherited her mom’s killer vocals.

During Monday night’s “Disney Holiday Singalong” Pink was joined by Willow, 9, for a rendition of “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole.

“They know that Santa’s on his way, he’s loaded lots of toys and goodies on his sleigh,” Willow sang while wearing a princess dress.

The two performed in front of the perfect Christmas scene including a large tree and fireplace while classic Disney cartoons played.

Pink and Willow weren’t the only family act. Michael Bublé was joined wife, Luisana Lopilato, and their three adorable children, Noah, 7, Elias, 4, and Vida, 2, who all sang “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”.

Other performances included BTS, Kerry Washington and Katy Perry.