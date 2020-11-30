Kelly Clarkson And Tori Kelly Perform Moving Rendition Of ‘Silent Night’

Kelly Clarkson and Tori Kelly brought fans to the brink of tears with their powerful performance of “Silent Night” on the latest installment of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

The songstresses blended their vocals flawlessly during the pitch perfect duet on Monday’s episode.

Viewers took to Twitter to applaud the soulful live performance of the Christmas carol, which features on Kelly’s new album, A Tori Kelly Christmas.

hope someone records and uploads tori’s whole segment on the kelly clarkson show on youtube im crying in international 😭😭 — mia (@torisonedimple) November 30, 2020

The singers also took part in a holiday-themed contest to test their knowledge of beloved Christmas songs, with actor-comedian Deon Cole serving as quizmaster.

First up: “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing”.

Kelly went first, nailing the first verse, with Clarkson shakily but successfully singing the correct lyrics to the second verse.

Kelly then launched into the third verse, singing the first few words and then blurting out, “Shoot! I don’t know it. Dang it!”

“I gotta be honest with you,” admitted Clarkson of her own performance. “That was legit robotic! It was coming out of me and I have no idea what I’m saying.”

“The next song is… these are really white songs,” joked Cole before reading the next song title: “O Christmas Tree”.

Clarkson started off, singing “O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree…” and then collapsing into laughter when she was unable to remember what came next.