Justin Bieber Says He Wants As Many Kids As His Wife Hailey ‘Is Willing To Push Out’: ‘I’d Love To Have Myself A Little Tribe’

Ellen DeGeneres is joined by Justin Bieber for Day 5 of her coveted 12 Days of Giveaways, airing Tuesday.

The talk-show host questions Bieber about whether he and wife Hailey will be having kids anytime soon, after he reveals he doesn’t have any ink on his back yet because he’s saving the space for his family.

Bieber says of how many kids he wants, “I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is willing to push out.

“I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. I think she wants to have a few.”

As DeGeneres asks what the “hold up” is because she knows the Canadian musician loves kids, Bieber replies: “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, I don’t think she’s ready yet and I think that’s OK.”

The singer also gushes over his and Hailey’s Thanksgiving celebrations, admitting his other half is a “really good cook.”

He shares of celebrating with some friends because he couldn’t get home, “She made turkey, a bunch of different stuff. Everyone brought an item and I have a chef too which I’m really blessed to have.”

Bieber then talks about Hailey not wanting him to get any more neck tattoos after getting his recent rose inking.

He says of the tatt, “I made up a meaning because I just like the way it looks,” admitting he likes that the flower “finds the beauty within the roughness.”

Bieber tells DeGeneres, “Hailey doesn’t want me to get anymore neck tattoos.

“She knew that I wanted to get it, she was like ‘wait a month and if you still want to get it then get it.’ So that’s what I did.

“I was 16 [when I got my first tattoo], it was a small bird that is now covered up by a giant tattoo.”

The star then talks about his and Hailey’s tour bus road trip, as well as revealing he’s trying to grow out his hair to resemble Brad Pitt in “Legends of the Fall”.

DeGeneres also surprises him with an Ellen-ized beanie to add to his vast collection.