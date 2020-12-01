Katy Perry Dresses As A Christmas Tree Tied On Top Of A Car For Festive ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

Katy Perry definitely loves a good costume, and she rocked one of her best yet on Monday’s “Disney Holiday Singalong”.

Viewers got quite the surprise as Perry started off her performance dressed as a Christmas tree tied to the top of a car.

Perry belted out “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” before singing her song “Cozy Little Christmas” in a living room.

Just want a cozy, a Cozy Little Christmas here with you ♥️🎄🎅🏼 #DisneyHolidaySingalong pic.twitter.com/nR78rajMjP — Mah PerryClown ᵏᵖ⁵🎪 (@PerryClown) November 30, 2020

The singer previously dressed up as a bottle of hand sanitizer and a roll of toilet paper on “American Idol”.

Nothing could have prepared me for Katy Perry being dressed up as a tree and being tied to the roof of a car for this Disney Sing-Along — Lindsey 🍁🦃 (@quackimaduck17) December 1, 2020

katy perry in a christmas tree costume tied to a car driving down the street signing i’ll be home for christmas and I can’t stop laughing — flip (@y0itzflip) December 1, 2020

@katyperry as a Christmss tree is absolutely amazing 😂 — Leigh-Ann Ramsey (@leigh_annramsey) December 1, 2020

Ciara and her kids, Future, 6, and Sienna, 3, also performed during the Disney special, taking on the classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, while Pink and her daughter Willow, 9, belted out their own rendition of “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole.

And they weren’t the only family acts. Michael Bublé was joined by wife Luisana Lopilato and their three adorable children — Noah, 7, Elias, 4, and Vida, 2 — for “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”.