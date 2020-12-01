Katy Perry Dresses As A Christmas Tree Tied On Top Of A Car For Festive ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

By Becca Longmire.

Katy Perry definitely loves a good costume, and she rocked one of her best yet on Monday’s “Disney Holiday Singalong”.

Viewers got quite the surprise as Perry started off her performance dressed as a Christmas tree tied to the top of a car.

Perry belted out “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” before singing her song “Cozy Little Christmas” in a living room.

The singer previously dressed up as a bottle of hand sanitizer and a roll of toilet paper on “American Idol”.

Ciara and her kids, Future, 6, and Sienna, 3, also performed during the Disney special, taking on the classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”, while Pink and her daughter Willow, 9, belted out their own rendition of “The Christmas Song” by Nat King Cole.

And they weren’t the only family acts. Michael Bublé was joined by wife Luisana Lopilato and their three adorable children — Noah, 7, Elias, 4, and Vida, 2 — for “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”.

Stars Getting Festive In 2020
