Spotify Reveals Its Top Songs, Podcasts, Artists And Albums Of The Year With ‘2020 Wrapped’

2020 is close to an end, and Spotify is looking back at everything we’ve been listening to.

On Tuesday, the streaming music service unveiled its “2020 Wrapped” lists, featuring the top songs, podcasts, artists, and albums of the year in Canada and around the world.

When it comes to the most-streamed artists, Canada’s own Drake topped the nation’s list, followed by Juice WRLD, Eminem, the Weeknd, and Post Malone.

Spotify also revealed the most-streamed female artists in Canada, with Taylor Swift topping the list, followed by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Dua Lipa.

Photo: Spotify

Globally, Bad Bunny came out on top, with Drake just behind, and Billie Eilish topping the most-streamed female artists around the world.

Photo: Spotify

The Weeknd took the top spot in Canada for most-streamed song, with his hit “Blinding Lights”. Other popular songs in Canada and around the world included Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”, Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”, and more.

On the podcast side of things, “The Joe Rogan Experience” topped the list in Canada and the world at large.

Check out the full “2020 Wrapped” list:

Canada Most-Streamed Artists



Canada Most-Streamed Female Artists



Canada Most-Streamed Songs



Canada Most-Streamed Albums



Canada Most Popular Podcasts





Spotify ‘2020 Wrapped’ Global Top Lists:

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

Photo: Spotify

Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally



Photo: Spotify

Most-Streamed Albums Globally



Most-Streamed Songs Globally



Photo: Spotify