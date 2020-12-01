Spotify Reveals Its Top Songs, Podcasts, Artists And Albums Of The Year With ‘2020 Wrapped’

By Corey Atad.

Drake. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Drake. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

2020 is close to an end, and Spotify is looking back at everything we’ve been listening to.

On Tuesday, the streaming music service unveiled its “2020 Wrapped” lists, featuring the top songs, podcasts, artists, and albums of the year in Canada and around the world.

RELATED: Drake Eats Pasta Out Of Spotify Plaque Commemorating 1 Billion Streams Of ‘In My Feelings’

When it comes to the most-streamed artists, Canada’s own Drake topped the nation’s list, followed by Juice WRLD, Eminem, the Weeknd, and Post Malone.

Spotify also revealed the most-streamed female artists in Canada, with Taylor Swift topping the list, followed by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Dua Lipa.

Photo: Spotify
Photo: Spotify

Globally, Bad Bunny came out on top, with Drake just behind, and Billie Eilish topping the most-streamed female artists around the world.

Photo: Spotify
Photo: Spotify

The Weeknd took the top spot in Canada for most-streamed song, with his hit “Blinding Lights”. Other popular songs in Canada and around the world included Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”, Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”, and more.

On the podcast side of things, “The Joe Rogan Experience” topped the list in Canada and the world at large.

RELATED: DaBaby Tops Spotify’s Summer Songs With ‘Rockstar’; The Weeknd And Harry Styles Make Top 5

Check out the full “2020 Wrapped” list:

Canada Most-Streamed Artists

  1. Drake
  2. Juice WRLD
  3. Eminem
  4. The Weeknd
  5. Post Malone

Canada Most-Streamed Female Artists

  1. Taylor Swift
  2. Billie Eilish
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. Halsey
  5. Dua Lipa

Canada Most-Streamed Songs

  1. Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
  2. The Box” by Roddy Ricch
  3. Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek, SAINt JHN
  4. Dance Monkey” by Tones and I
  5. ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch

Canada Most-Streamed Albums

  1. Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke
  2. After Hours, The Weeknd
  3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
  4. Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD
  5. Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert

Canada Most Popular Podcasts

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Call Her Daddy
  3. TED Talks Daily
  4. The Michelle Obama Podcast
  5. Stuff You Should Know


Spotify ‘2020 Wrapped’ Global Top Lists:

Most-Streamed Artists Globally

  1. Bad Bunny
  2. Drake
  3. J Balvin
  4. Juice WRLD
  5. The Weeknd
Photo: Spotify
Photo: Spotify

Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally

  1. Billie Eilish
  2. Taylor Swift
  3. Ariana Grande
  4. Dua Lipa
  5. Halsey
Photo: Spotify
Photo: Spotify

Most-Streamed Albums Globally

  1. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
  2. After Hours, The Weeknd
  3. Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
  4. Fine Line, Harry Styles
  5. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most-Streamed Songs Globally

  1. Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
  2. Dance Monkey” by Tones and I
  3. The Box” by Roddy Ricch
  4. Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
  5. Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
Photo: Spotify
Photo: Spotify

Most Popular Podcasts Globally

  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. TED Talks Daily
  3. The Daily
  4. The Michelle Obama Podcast
  5. Call Her Daddy
Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP