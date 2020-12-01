Spotify Reveals Its Top Songs, Podcasts, Artists And Albums Of The Year With ‘2020 Wrapped’

2020 is close to an end, and Spotify is looking back at everything we’ve been listening to.
On Tuesday, the streaming music service unveiled its “2020 Wrapped” lists, featuring the top songs, podcasts, artists, and albums of the year in Canada and around the world.
RELATED: Drake Eats Pasta Out Of Spotify Plaque Commemorating 1 Billion Streams Of ‘In My Feelings’
When it comes to the most-streamed artists, Canada’s own Drake topped the nation’s list, followed by Juice WRLD, Eminem, the Weeknd, and Post Malone.
Spotify also revealed the most-streamed female artists in Canada, with Taylor Swift topping the list, followed by Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Halsey, and Dua Lipa.
Globally, Bad Bunny came out on top, with Drake just behind, and Billie Eilish topping the most-streamed female artists around the world.
The Weeknd took the top spot in Canada for most-streamed song, with his hit “Blinding Lights”. Other popular songs in Canada and around the world included Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”, Tones and I’s “Dance Monkey”, and more.
On the podcast side of things, “The Joe Rogan Experience” topped the list in Canada and the world at large.
RELATED: DaBaby Tops Spotify’s Summer Songs With ‘Rockstar’; The Weeknd And Harry Styles Make Top 5
Check out the full “2020 Wrapped” list:
Canada Most-Streamed Artists
Canada Most-Streamed Female Artists
Canada Most-Streamed Songs
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek, SAINt JHN
- “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I
- “ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
Canada Most-Streamed Albums
- Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon, Pop Smoke
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
- Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD
- Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert
Canada Most Popular Podcasts
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- TED Talks Daily
- The Michelle Obama Podcast
- Stuff You Should Know
Spotify ‘2020 Wrapped’ Global Top Lists:
Most-Streamed Artists Globally
Most-Streamed Female Artists Globally
Most-Streamed Albums Globally
- YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
- Fine Line, Harry Styles
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
- “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
Most Popular Podcasts Globally