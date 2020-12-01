Kerry Washington Shows Off Her Incredible Voice, Belts Out A Christmas Classic During ‘Disney Holiday Singalong’

Kerry Washington has an incredible voice to add to her many gifts.

The actress belted out a stunning version of “Joy to the World” during Monday’s “Disney Holiday Singalong”.

Washington sang the track surrounded by hundreds of lights, as scenes from classic Disney movies played out on the screen.

The star definitely dressed for the occasion, donning a red fur coat, which she teamed with a white top and jeans.

Washington posted the clip on Instagram alongside a caption, which included, “Tonight was really my childhood dream come true. Still on cloud nine. I love Disney. I love this time of year.

“I loooove to sing. But most importantly I love being able to bring joy to your worlds and into your living rooms. Thank you for all the kind words and love tonight. Sending it back.”

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star was one of many taking part in the Disney special.

BTS belted out “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, while Katy Perry, Ciara, and Pink also performed.