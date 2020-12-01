Catherine O’Hara Recreates Iconic Scene From ‘Home Alone 2’ In Viral TikTok

Catherine O’Hara just gave an early Christmas present to “Home Alone” fans.

After going viral last week when younger “Schitt’s Creek” fans realized that O’Hara was the same actress who played the mom in the hit movie series, the actress got back into her old character.

O’Hara recorded a video of herself recreating an iconic scene from the sequel, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”.

In the scene, her character realizes she’s lost her son while travelling for Christmas once again, laughs it off then screams, “Kevin!” before fainting.

Fans absolutely loved the recreation, sharing it all over social media.

