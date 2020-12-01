Hugh Grant Reveals Which ‘Notting Hill’ Scene Had To Be Re-Shot After He ‘Screwed It Up’

Hugh Grant discusses some of his beloved rom-coms on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show”.

The actor, who has been busy promoting his latest show “The Undoing”, reveals there was a scene in “Notting Hill” that had to be re-shot.

Cagle admits one of his favourite scenes in the flick is when Grant’s William Thacker has to pretend he’s a Horse & Hound journalist.

The star says of what he can remember from shooting the bit, “Screwing it up, it was brilliantly funny on paper and the first time we shot it something was wrong. I knew it was wrong, and they had to do all that thing, ‘No, it was wonderful.’ Then sure enough six weeks later right at the end of the shoot, they said, ‘You know what we’re going to do, we’re going to re-shoot that sequence.'”

Grant says bosses told him it was something to do with co-star Julia Roberts’ part, and vice versa, saying of the newer version: “I was less nervous, I’m sure Julia was brilliant both times. There’s always some idiot that says, ‘Oh, I love this scene [it’s] so funny in the script’ and I think I froze a bit.”

Grant also gushes over his friendship with fellow “Bridget Jones’s Diary” star Renée Zellweger.

“I love Renée. Uh, she’s one of the few actresses I haven’t fallen out with,” he jokes. “And, we got on very well together and, we still exchange long emails, hers in particular, at least 70 pages each, interesting stuff, but quite hard to decipher and she’s a properly good egg and a genius. Did you see her Judy Garland? About as good as acting gets.”

Grant adds of that famous “Love Actually” dancing scene, pointing out what’s wrong with it: “Well, you have to remember, I was looking for any excuse to cut the scene from the film because I dreaded having to freak out by myself in front of cameras. Stone-cold sober.

“So I just pointed out to Richard Curtis, who’d written it, was directing it that, this music that’s playing from the radio in the prime minister’s bedroom, for some reason is still playing nice and loud all the way down the stairs and into this reception room downstairs, how does he still hear it and who cuts it off? Why does it suddenly stop just at that moment? So, but he said, ‘This is, uh, this is a fantasy. This is a romantic comedy. Just shut up, do it.’”