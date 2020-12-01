Gwen Stefani Compares ‘The Voice’ Contestant To Prince After This Intoxicating Performance

Gwen Stefani is getting definite “icon” vibes from “The Voice” contestant Payge Turner, going so far as to compare the contestant to Prince.

Turner took to the stage on Monday and put a haunting spin on *NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me”, equipped with a guitar and a sparkling suit. Host Carson Daly compared the performance to “a James Bond opening sequence.”

“Wow Payge, you make me look so cool!” Stefani, Turner’s team leader, said. “I mean, honestly, from a distance, I was seeing Prince standing there. Being able to see you with the guitar and outfit and just your whole vibe, I thought you did a really great job of being able to make the song your own, but also be familiar at the same time.”

“You didn’t go too far,” the coach continued. “It was so you, and so cool and so beautiful. I’m so proud to be your coach.”

