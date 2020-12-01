Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Her ‘Horrible’ Divorce: ‘The Hardest For Me Is The Kids’

Going through a divorce is never easy.

On the new episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, taped last month and airing Tuesday, the host talks with Alicia Keys and Untamed author Glennon Doyle about divorce, including her own split from husband Brandon Blackstock.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Wins Primary Custody Of Kids Amid Brandon Blackstock Divorce

“Glennon, you write about the public fallout from your divorce. I’m obviously going through one right now. It’s horrible. There are so many hard parts. The hardest for me is the kids,” Clarkson says in a clip from the episode.

“You know, I think as women especially, we’re trained—Alicia and I were talking earlier—to take it all on, and you can deal with it, and you’re fine, but it’s your babies that you worry about.”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson And Tori Kelly Perform Moving Rendition Of ‘Silent Night’

Clarkson then asks Doyle, “What was the hardest part? Because you also did it publicly, you know, that’s a hard thing as well. What was the hardest part getting through all that?”

Tune in to “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Tuesday to hear Doyle’s heartfelt response.

In June, Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage.