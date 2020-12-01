Mariah Carey Says She ‘Always Wanted’ A ‘Perfect’ Christmas As A Child: ‘It Was Always Somebody Ruining The Moment’

Holiday season hasn’t always been perfect for Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey.

Carey explains her history with the holiday in a new interview with Elle.

As her 1994 festive classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” sits atop Billboard’s Holiday 100 chart, Carey says of her love of the holidays: “I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays… And they never were.

“It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything.”

PHOTOGRAPHED BY: RUVEN AFANADOR

Carey says she “made a pact” with herself that “I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”

She adds, in reference to her relationship with record exec Tommy Mottola, “After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage, I created the Christmases that I wanted to have.”

The musician says of 2020 and people putting up their trees earlier in the year due to the pandemic, “I never want to celebrate too early. I’m always like, ‘We can’t do this; they’re making it happen too soon,’ but I have to go with it this year.”

Carey’s Apple TV+ “Magical Christmas Special” variety show is set to air Friday and will feature an incredible lineup of guest stars, including Ariana Grande, Snoop Dogg, Billy Eichner, Tiffany Haddish, and Carey’s twins, Moroccan and Monroe.