Barack Obama Talks To Stephen Colbert About ‘What Happens Now’ And Getting Briefed On UFOs

Being the president of the United States had its pros and cons.

On Monday night, Barack Obama sat down for a lengthy interview with Stephen Colbert on Global’s “The Late Show”.

RELATED: Barack Obama Tries To Show Off His Skills In A Game Of Wastepaper Basketball With Stephen Colbert

The interview covered a lot of ground, including whether Obama would have liked to serve for a third term as president.

“If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a frontman or frontwoman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats, looking through the stuff, then deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking — I’d be fine with that,” he said. “Because I found the work fascinating. Even on my worst days, I found puzzling out these big, complicated, difficult issues — especially if you’re working with some great people — to be professionally, really satisfying. But I do not miss having to wear a tie every day.”

In the wake of Joe Biden’s defeat of Donald Trump in the recent presidential election, Colbert also asked the former president, “What happens now?”

“Joe’s presidency will help lower the temperature,” Obama said, “but the underlying challenge of us getting back to the point where we can at least agree that, let’s say, Joe Biden got more votes. We can argue about why, whether he deserved to get more votes, but he got more votes.”

Given that his guest has played golf with fellow former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, Colbert asked whether Obama has tee time scheduled with Trump.

“I do not,” he said. “Listen, from what I understand, he’s actually a pretty good golfer. I understand that — shockingly enough — there’s sometimes problems with the scoring, and whether he’s keeping track of his score.”

RELATED: Barack Obama Gives Drake ‘Stamp Of Approval’ To Play Him In A Movie

Also during the interview, Colbert finally brought up the subject everyone has really been wondering about all these years: whether the U.S. government has proof of UFOs.

“Certainly asked about it,” Obama said, but when asked what he learned he simply said, “Can’t tell you.”

“I’ll take that as a yes,” Colbert responded, to which Obama joked, “Feel free to think that.”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.