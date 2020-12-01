Madonna Shares Rare Photoshoot With All 6 Of Her Kids

Madonna and her family are having a lovely Thanksgiving.

Madonna, 62, shared a behind-the-scenes video of a rare photoshoot with her children: Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 14, and Stella & Estere, 8. In a separate shot, the “Like a Virgin” singer sits on the lap of boyfriend Ahlamalik, 26, with their pet dog nearby.

There is also a shot of David strumming a guitar while one of his twin sisters take in the performance.

It is truly rare to see Madonna in one place with all her children. Rocco spends most of his time in London, England, with his father Guy Ritchie. David also frequently travels to London to visit Ritchie.

Lourdes is Madonna’s first child, from a relationship with Carlos Leon; meanwhile, the singer later adopted Mercy, Stella, and Estere from Malawi.