Naomi Watts Says Cancelled ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Is ‘A Deep Shame’

Naomi Watts feels the pain fans felt when her “Game of Thrones” prequel was cancelled.

Watts and Josh Whitehouse filmed the pilot episode for the Jane Goldman-helmed “GoT” prequel pilot in Northern Ireland last year. Later in 2019, HBO cancelled the project and left fans in the dark.

“I’m sorry,” Watts addressed fans in a piece published on news.com.au. “I feel your pain. I equally got into it. I wasn’t a huge fan and hadn’t seen the shows until I was hired and then completely binged everything within the space of a couple of months and it’s just wonderful.

“It’s a deep shame, it would have been great fun,” the Australian actress continued. “But I am not allowed to give anything away, I’m afraid.”

An HBO press release said the new series would “chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know.”

There is currently another “Game of Thrones” prequel in the works titled “House of Dragon”. The series will start filming next year with Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen. The show will be based on George R.R. Martin’s companion novel Fire & Blood, detailing the rise of House Targaryen 300 years before Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys starts to fight for the throne.