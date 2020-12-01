Adam Lambert Sings ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’

Christmas is almost here, and Adam Lambert is getting in the spirit.

On Monday, Ryan Seacrest hosted “The Disney Holiday Singalong”, introducing the former “American Idol” contestant to sing the holiday classic “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

Sitting on a large brick well decorated for the season, Lambert performed a moving rendition of the song, originally featured in the 1944 film “Meet Me in St. Louis”, sung by Judy Garland.

Lambert was also accompanied by clips from classic Disney animated films, including “Peter Pan”, “Beauty and the Beast”, and more.

“The Disney Holiday Singalong” also featured performances by Michael Bublé, BTS, Katy Perry, and more.