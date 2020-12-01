Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle & Barbra Streisand Celebrated As America’s Most Beloved Divas

The divas are taking the spotlight.
On Tuesday, T: The New York Times Style Magazine debuted three new covers for its 2020 holiday issue celebrating icons Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle, and Barbra Streisand.
In her interview, Streisand talks about Joe Biden winning the U.S. presidential election against Donald Trump last month.
“I’m exhilarated,” she says. “[Biden] will bring back dignity, honesty, intelligence, and compassion to the Oval Office. I look forward to that.”
LaBelle talks about participating in a Verzuz battle against fellow icon Gladys Knight.
“It was like doing a concert because I hadn’t worked in seven months onstage,” she says.
Parton, meanwhile, shares what it was like writing the all-time classic song “I Will Always Love You”.
“Any dummy could have written that,” she says.
Talking about her donations to Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Center for COVID-19 vaccine research, Parton says, “I just wanted to do really good work, and I wanted it to make a really big difference in the world … to uplift mankind and glorify God.”