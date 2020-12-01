Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle & Barbra Streisand Celebrated As America’s Most Beloved Divas

Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle and Barbra Streisand. Photos: Craig McDean, Hank Willis Thomas and Deb Willis, and Collier Schorr

The divas are taking the spotlight.

On Tuesday, T: The New York Times Style Magazine debuted three new covers for its 2020 holiday issue celebrating icons Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle, and Barbra Streisand.

RELATED: Barbra Streisand Calls Out ‘Coward’ Donald Trump In Joe Biden Support Video

Barbra Streisand. Photo: Collier Schorr

In her interview, Streisand talks about Joe Biden winning the U.S. presidential election against Donald Trump last month.

“I’m exhilarated,” she says. “[Biden] will bring back dignity, honesty, intelligence, and compassion to the Oval Office. I look forward to that.”

Patti LaBelle. Photo: Hank Willis Thomas and Deb Willis

LaBelle talks about participating in a Verzuz battle against fellow icon Gladys Knight.

“It was like doing a concert because I hadn’t worked in seven months onstage,” she says.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Talks Collaborations With Miley Cyrus And Michael Bublé On New Album, Teases Christmas Special

Dolly Parton. Photo: Craig McDean

Parton, meanwhile, shares what it was like writing the all-time classic song “I Will Always Love You”.

“Any dummy could have written that,” she says.

Talking about her donations to Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Center for COVID-19 vaccine research, Parton says, “I just wanted to do really good work, and I wanted it to make a really big difference in the world … to uplift mankind and glorify God.”