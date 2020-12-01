Hillary Clinton Gives Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Parenting Tips

Hillary Clinton has some parenting advice for Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell.

Clinton appeared on Monday’s episode of Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. The longtime politician, 73, had some tips for Shepard and Bell on raising their two daughters: Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

“You want, obviously, the best, but you also want to try to be aware enough so that you don’t make what you think were mistakes made with you, right?” Clinton told Shepard. “We all do it, though, there’s no escaping from it. We are the products of our own parents’ efforts to raise us.”

Clinton reflected on raising her daughter Chelsea Clinton, further elaborating on that all-important balancing act.

“Not imposing on her what I wanted her to become, but trying the best I could to enable her to become whoever she was going to be,” the former first lady, secretary of state and presidential nominee explained. “You know, it’s hard. I mean, it’s the hardest job I ever had.

“It’s a constant balancing act. But that’s part of the joy, as well as the challenge of being a parent,” she continued. “With a five and a seven-year-old girl in your house, it’s going to get more complicated. I hate to tell you that. It’s going to get more complicated. I actually think raising kids today in some ways is a lot harder than it was for my parents raising us.”

Clinton’s parenting style in some way references her own upbringing. Her father offered a “tough love” approach while Clinton’s mother was “incredibly focused on education and on supporting me to be independent and outspoken.”

“The combination of the two of them really worked,” she shared. “And I think that’s another way of thinking about it. You know, the combination of you and their mom, brings different experiences, and aspirations for them, and kind of together it all works.”

Chelsea, 40, is Clinton’s only child.