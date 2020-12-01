The Queen And Prince Philip To Spend Christmas In Windsor For First Time In 33 Years

It’s going to be a quieter-than-usual Christmas for the Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed Tuesday that the royals would be spending the holidays in Windsor and not head to Sandringham for the annual gathering.

The spokesperson told ET Canada: “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

The Queen and Philip have spent Christmas at Sandringham with other members of the Royal Family for the last 33 years.

There had been speculation whether the pair would leave Windsor, where they have been isolating with a bubble of staff, after new COVID guidelines were released for the Christmas period.

U.K. households can now choose up to three other households to mix with over a five-day period.

According to Sky News, Prince Charles and Camilla will be at Highgrove House for Christmas Day but will hopefully see the Queen and Philip at Windsor at some point.

It’s not known where Prince William and Kate Middleton will be spending the holidays.

The royals used to spend Christmas at Windsor Castle before moving to Sandringham in 1988 when the castle was being rewired.