Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Winning ‘DWTS’ Was An ‘Out-Of-Body Experience’: ‘I Just Can’t Come Down From This’

Kaitlyn Bristowe officially became the first Canadian and second “Bachelorette” to take home the coveted mirrorball trophy on “Dancing with the Stars”.

One week after the finale, the reality star is still on a victory high and told ET Canada’s Keshia Chante that she doesn’t know whether she’ll ever come down from that exciting moment.

“Everyone was like, ‘Where are you going to put the mirrorball?’ and I’m like, ‘Depends what room I’m in,'” she joked. “I’ll take it everywhere with me, I’m not going to put that thing down!”

In those heart-pumping moments before Bristowe was crowned champion of season 29, she said that she was convinced Nev Shulman “was going to win.”

“While I was standing there, that pause that Tyra [Banks] did was the longest pause in TV history,” she stated.

Continued Bristowe: “So, when I heard her say ‘Kaitlyn and Artem’ I just…honestly it felt out-of-body. I felt like I had an out-of-body experience. I watch it back and I’m dying because I forgot I was mic’d and I was screaming.”

Bristowe experienced many highs and lows throughout the season, including dealing with an ankle injury and online trolls. However, for her, it was all worth it.

“It means so much more when you can look back on your three months there and be like, ‘I was grinding, I was in that studio every day, seven days a week, no days off, six hours a day’,” the 35-year-old said.

“We were in it to win it. Coming back from an ankle injury thinking I wasn’t going to dance, everything just makes it that much sweeter,” she added.

However, Bristowe wasn’t on the dancing journey alone, as her boyfriend Jason Tartick and their two dogs Ramen and Pinot moved from Nashville to Los Angeles to support her.

Now that Kaitlyn’s taken home the mirrorball trophy, will the next sparkler she receives be a ring on her finger?

“I’m not really the type of person that’s like, Put a ring on it. I joke about that, but whenever you’re ready, whenever we’re ready, whenever the time is right, I just want to be surprised,” she said of a potential engagement.

Check out our full interview with the "DWTS" champ below.