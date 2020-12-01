Ashley Graham Reveals She DMs Jennifer Aniston Regularly: ‘We Love To Root For Each Other’

Ashley Graham and Jennifer Aniston are the best virtual buddies.

The model, 33, joined Andy Cohen on Monday’s at-home episode of “Watch What Happens Live” and spilled on who is the “biggest celebrity” to slide into her DMs. Graham revealed it was the “Friends” icon.

“Well I slid into her DMs first, but Jennifer Aniston and I definitely have lots of convos,” Graham gushed.

Adding, “We love to root for each other. She’s amazing.”

Both Graham and Aniston are huge on Instagram, in fact, “The Morning Show” actress, 51, actually broke the platform when she joined in 2019.

“I swear I didn’t mean to break it…” Aniston wrote at the time, captioning a clip as “The Morning Show”‘s Alex Levy. “Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome ❤️.”

The record-breaking Instagram entrance was a selfie of her and her “Friends” co-stars, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry.

“And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM,” she captioned her epic pic.