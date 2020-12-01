‘Juno’ Actor Elliot Page Comes Out As Transgender With Empowering Message For Trans People: ‘I See You, I Love You’

Elliot Page has revealed he is transgender.

On Tuesday, the Oscar-nominated “Juno” and “The Umbrella Academy” actor, 33, came out as transgender in a letter published to Twitter.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” Page wrote.

Page expanded on the excitement he had to be his truest self.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive. To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

He will be using the name “Elliot Page” moving forward and identifies with male and gender neutral pronouns.

Fellow Canadians Tegan and Sara applauded Page’s activism, bravery and strength. Others also celebrated Page’s news.

Profound love and admiration for you @TheElliotPage !! Your strength, bravery and activism – not to mention all the art you contribute to this earth – is truly special. Thank you for being so open about your journey and for fighting so hard to make the world a better place. ❤️❤️ https://t.co/2WLs0eT49v — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) December 1, 2020

🖤🎻🖤So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT!!! — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) December 1, 2020

So proud of our superhero! WE LOVE YOU ELLIOT! Can't wait to see you return in season 3! 🎻 🖤 — Netflix (@netflix) December 1, 2020

❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) December 1, 2020