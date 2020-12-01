Andrea Bocelli Delivers Stunning Performance Of ‘Silent Night’ To Close Out ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’

Andrea Bocelli got fans in the holiday spirit during Monday night’s “Disney Holiday Singalong”.

The Italian opera singer belted out a stunning rendition of the beloved festive track “Silent Night” in front of a Christmas tree.

The performance included numerous clips of families celebrating the holiday season.

Bocelli was one of many stars delivering incredible performances during the Disney special.

Kerry Washington proved she’s got a gorgeous voice to add to her many talents, putting her own spin on “Joy to the World”.

BTS sang “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”, while Katy Perry, who was dressed as a Christmas tree tied to the top of a car, Ciara, and Pink also performed.