Kelly Clarkson Sings Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Blue Bayou’ In New ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson is going old school country.
On Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opens things up with a new “Kellyoke” cover, this time taking on a classic by Linda Ronstadt.
Clarkson puts a dreamy, powerful spin on “Blue Bayou”, which Ronstadt made a hit in 1977.
The song was originally co-written and recorded by Roy Orbison in the early ’60s.
Clarkson has recently covered a diverse array of songs from artists like Justin Bieber and Lady A.