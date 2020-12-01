Kelly Clarkson Sings Linda Ronstadt’s ‘Blue Bayou’ In New ‘Kellyoke’ Cover

By Corey Atad.

Kelly Clarkson is going old school country.

On Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host opens things up with a new “Kellyoke” cover, this time taking on a classic by Linda Ronstadt.

Clarkson puts a dreamy, powerful spin on “Blue Bayou”, which Ronstadt made a hit in 1977.

The song was originally co-written and recorded by Roy Orbison in the early ’60s.

Clarkson has recently covered a diverse array of songs from artists like Justin Bieber and Lady A.

