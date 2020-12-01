Machine Gun Kelly Gets Candid About Past Drug Use And Decision To Start Going To Therapy: ‘I’m Taking Steps’

Machine Gun Kelly is “taking steps” to better himself.

The rapper, 30, sat down with Dave Franco for a candid conversation with Interview magazine and opened up about his past drug use and his decision to enter therapy.

“Currently, my drug of choice is happiness and commitment to the art, rather than commitment to a vice that I believed made the art. I’m taking steps,” Kelly said, adding, “That’s the first time I ever went, ‘Hey, I need to separate these two people,’ which is Machine Gun Kelly and Colson Baker. The dichotomy is too intense for me.”

Therapy also made him realize his past drug use was to “unlock” something in his brain.

“Adderall was a huge thing for me for a long time,” Kelly explained. “And I went from orally taking it to then snorting it, and then it became something where I was scared to ever go into a studio if I didn’t have something. I wouldn’t even step out unless there was a medicine man who was going to visit me and give me what I needed.”

He added, “You’re telling yourself you can’t do this without that, when really it’s in you the whole time. If that pill did that for you, then everyone who’s taken that would just be making albums and writing songs. And so that limited me.”

But after taking time to change himself, Kelly admits he still can feel impatient with his own progress.

“I’m still kind of ripping my hair out,” he said. “Why am I not changing overnight? How am I supposed to meditate for 10 minutes when I can’t even sit in my own brain for two minutes without distracting myself by doing something? That’s really hard.”

Read more from Kelly’s tell-all here.