Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Chadwick Boseman And More Make EW’s 2020 Entertainers Of The Year List

Entertainment Weekly has revealed its 2020 Entertainers of the Year and there’s an incredible amount of talent on it.

Pedro Pascal, Kerry Washington, Sacha Baron Cohen, Dan & Eugene Levy, Chadwick Boseman, Taylor Swift, Michaela Coel and Brit Bennett have all been honoured on the list.

The Chicks, Jonathan Majors, Maya Rudolph, The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, Elisabeth Moss, Jamie Foxx and Sarah Paulson also nabbed themselves spots.

Canadians Eugene and Dan Levy spoke about the success of Emmy-winning comedy “Schitt’s Creek” in an accompanying EW interview.

When asked if the family would work together again, Eugene said: “That may happen down the line. I mean, certainly, if there’s any future ‘Schitt’s Creek’ spin-offs or movies or specials or whatever, which is a possibility. But I think that this lad here is now spreading his wings and flexing. He’s got a thousand ideas that he’s ready to do,” he added of his son.

Credit: Courtesy of EW/Saty + Pratha for EW

Dan went on, “I don’t think you ever want to set yourself up to be compared to what you’ve done. I hope that we can continue to find a story to tell maybe in the future with ‘Schitt’s Creek’. And then if there’s other ideas that come up, I just think you need to let dust settle before you even begin to touch the chemistry that people have come to know and love so well with the show.”

The Canadian-produced series swept the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmys.

Bestselling author Angie Thomas also paid tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman in a piece for EW, revealing how the “Black Panther” star was a hero and inspiration — on screen and off.

She shared, “Every single time he stepped onto the screen, he gave us a mirror that showed us the beauty of us as a people, as a culture. We’re so often limited to stereotypes, and Chadwick instead showed us just how beautiful we truly are. It felt like every single role he did was with a love for us.”

Boseman passed away at age 43 on August 28 after a secret battle with colon cancer.