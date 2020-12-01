Jodie Foster Defends An Accused Terrorist In ‘The Mauritanian’ Trailer

A conspiracy is about to be unearthed.
On Tuesday, the first trailer was released for the new thriller “The Mauritanian”, starring Jodie Foster and Tahar Rahim.
RELATED: Jodie Foster Told Kristen Stewart: ‘You’re Probably Going To Direct Movies Or Go Back To School’
In the film, Rahim plays Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was accused of terrorism by the U.S. government and held in prison for years without a trial or even charges laid against him.
Foster plays defense attorney Nancy Hollander, who pursues justice for her client, facing huge obstacles and along the way uncovering a far-reaching conspiracy at the highest levels of the U.S. military.
RELATED: Jodie Foster Says Only Way To Move Past #MeToo Movement Is ‘To Love Our Brothers And Fathers’
Directed by Kevin Macdonald, the film also stars Shailene Woodley, Benedict Cumberbatch, Saamer Usmani and Zachary Levi.
“The Mauritanian” will be released Feb. 19, 2021.