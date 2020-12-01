‘The Talk’ Names Amanda Kloots, Elaine Welteroth As New Co-Hosts

Global’s “The Talk” has two new co-hosts joining the panel this New Year.

As announced on Tuesday, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth will officially join current hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba starting Jan. 4.

Both Kloots and Welteroth appeared on the long-running talk show this fall as guest co-hosts.

The news comes just weeks after Eve announced her departure, revealing her last show will be at the end of December. Marie Osmond also left “The Talk” earlier this year.

Congratulations! We are so thrilled and excited to welcome @AmandaKloots and @ElaineWelteroth to The Talk family

💕 Show them some 💕 pic.twitter.com/6scYgFMg2I — The Talk (@TheTalkCBS) December 1, 2020

“Amanda and Elaine are accomplished and relatable women, whose talents and personality stood out during their multiple guest appearances this fall. They bring a fresh new dimension to the show and we’re very excited to have them join the panel,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “These five hosts together present a compelling mix of personalities and opinions that will continue to elevate the series and lead ‘The Talk’ well into the future.”

Kloots, a former Broadway dancer and Radio City Rockette, detailed her Canadian husband’s Nick Cordero battle with coronavirus on Instagram this summer. He later died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 41.

“I am thrilled and honoured to join this incredible cast and crew,” she said. “From the very first time I guest co-hosted on ‘The Talk’, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too.”

Welteroth, New York Times bestselling author of More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are No Matter What They Say, added, “I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of ‘The Talk’. They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world.”

“The Talk” airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET/PT on Global.