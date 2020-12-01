Melissa McCarthy And Husband Ben Falcone To Star In Netflix Sitcom ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

Real-life married couple Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone are getting back together on-screen.

The duo will star in the new Netflix comedy series “God’s Favorite Idiot”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The project, created buy Falcone, marks the couple’s sixth collaboration, and their second after the recently completed feature film “Thunder Force”.

“God’s Favorite Idiot” stars Falcone as a tech support employee who finds love with his co-worker, played by McCarthy, at the very same time he unwittingly becomes a messenger of God.

Netflix has order 16 episodes of the series, with Michael McDonald serving as director and executive producer.

Falcone also recently directed McCarthy in the HBO Max film “Superintelligence”.