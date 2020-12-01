Barack Obama Admits He Should Have Given Dolly Parton The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Barack Obama isn’t above admitting mistakes.

On Tuesday, the former U.S. president appeared on Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”, and along with a wide-ranging interview, the host asked Obama a series of lighting round questions.

RELATED: Barack Obama Gives Drake ‘Stamp Of Approval’ To Play Him In A Movie

In the segment dubbed, “Questions We’re Pretty Sure Barack Obama Has Never Been Asked Before,” Colbert started with some softballs, including whether he prefers a Dairy Queen Blizzard or a Frosty from Wendy’s, and what his favourite Monopoly playing piece is.

Then, Obama was hit with a tougher question: “How does Dolly Parton not have a Presidential Medal of Freedom?”

Obama said, “That’s a mistake. I’m shocked.”

He added, “Actually that was a screw-up. I’m surprised. I think I assumed she already got one, and that was incorrect.”

RELATED: Barack Obama Talks To Stephen Colbert About ‘What Happens Now’ And Getting Briefed On UFOs

But worry not, Dolly fans, Obama will make sure incoming president Joe Biden takes care of the error.

“She deserves one. I’ll call Biden,” he said.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.